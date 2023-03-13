Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Precision BioSciences to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Precision BioSciences Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 493,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,282. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $103.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision BioSciences
About Precision BioSciences
Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Precision BioSciences (DTIL)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.