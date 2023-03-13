Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Precision BioSciences to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Precision BioSciences Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 493,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,282. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $103.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision BioSciences

About Precision BioSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3,915.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

