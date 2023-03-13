Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 244.04% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Poseida Therapeutics stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. 620,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.37. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $8.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

