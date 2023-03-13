Porch Group’s (PRCH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Porch Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRCH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.84. 1,055,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,725. The company has a market capitalization of $185.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.00. Porch Group has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $8.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Porch Group

In related news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 37,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $75,222.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,532,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,959,141.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Porch Group news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 474,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,166,581.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,569,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,999,944.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 37,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $75,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,532,232 shares in the company, valued at $20,959,141.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,453,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,917 in the last three months. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Porch Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

