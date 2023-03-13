Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $408.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $417.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $391.09.

Shares of POOL opened at $348.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.16. Pool has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $488.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Pool by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

