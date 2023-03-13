Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given New $47.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.70.

Pliant Therapeutics stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 228,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,971. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 10,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $207,941.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,536.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $285,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 10,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $207,941.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,536.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,889 shares of company stock worth $7,945,700. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

