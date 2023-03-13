Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Playtech Price Performance
PYTCF opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 630 ($7.58) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Playtech from GBX 601 ($7.23) to GBX 608 ($7.31) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
About Playtech
Playtech Plc is a technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content, and platform technology to the gambling and financial trading industries. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial.
