Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAGP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 1.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Plains GP by 6.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 7.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PAGP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 970,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,823. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 124.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Plains GP Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.