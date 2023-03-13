Piper Sandler Cuts Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target to $13.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AKYA. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $9.73 on Monday. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83.

Insider Activity at Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $21.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.85 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 85.35% and a negative net margin of 94.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoya Biosciences news, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,647.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

