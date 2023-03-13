Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,274,900 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 5,231,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.4 days.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

PIFYF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. 109,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.63.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.