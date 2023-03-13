Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Short Interest Update

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Phreesia Trading Down 7.1 %

NYSE PHR traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.28. 619,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,330. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.12. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 50.32%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.16 million. Analysts predict that Phreesia will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 7,395 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $234,939.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $393,757.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,635.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 7,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $234,939.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 610.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 33.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 69,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,706 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 55.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,110,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,307,000 after purchasing an additional 394,599 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 11.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 228,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 57.1% in the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

