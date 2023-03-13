Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 655,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $54,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $98.73. 1,163,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078,112. The stock has a market cap of $153.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day moving average is $96.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

