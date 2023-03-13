PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group downgraded PG&E from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.78.

PG&E Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,597,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,827,892. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. PG&E has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,743,636,000 after acquiring an additional 29,840,608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 38.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,326,000 after acquiring an additional 54,108,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 121.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,682,000 after acquiring an additional 47,168,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,850,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 107.4% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 54,243,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,039,000 after acquiring an additional 28,087,050 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

