Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Permianville Royalty Trust

In other news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $65,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,084,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,657,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 331,911 shares of company stock worth $1,007,482 in the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period.

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PVL opened at $2.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $5.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0192 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

