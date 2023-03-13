Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Short Interest Update

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,750,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 13,590,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $221,934.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,967 shares in the company, valued at $15,526,707.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,746,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,624,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,700,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,821,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,322,000 after purchasing an additional 776,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,245,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,614,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.12%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

