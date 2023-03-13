PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

PDC Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $65.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.04. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $89.22.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,718,614.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $168,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,243,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,718,614.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,344,555 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

