Paysafe’s (PSFE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE PSFE traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.43. 239,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,373. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.89. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.27 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 528.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 2,225.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

