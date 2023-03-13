PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 102.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,405,000 after purchasing an additional 742,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $72.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,123,352. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.51. The company has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

