Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $874.63 million and approximately $98.59 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000880 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology.Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable.Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:

* Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatility

* Settle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominations

* Move between digital assets with ease and lower fees

* Settle transactions outside of traditional banking hours

* Transact internationally more efficiently”

Pax Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.