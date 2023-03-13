Paul Joseph Pierson II Acquires 1,500 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) Director Paul Joseph Pierson II acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.18 per share, with a total value of $60,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $301,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

First Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ THFF traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,097. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Trading of First Financial

About First Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in First Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in First Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Financial by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in First Financial by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 245,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 103,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Recommended Stories

