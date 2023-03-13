Paul Joseph Pierson II Acquires 1,500 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) Director Paul Joseph Pierson II acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.18 per share, with a total value of $60,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $301,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ THFF traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,097. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.57.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

