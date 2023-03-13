Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Short Interest Up 16.2% in February

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 789.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGPHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Partners Group from CHF 990 to CHF 950 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,225.00.

Partners Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGPHF traded down $21.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $893.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 137. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $954.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $928.24. Partners Group has a 12 month low of $753.75 and a 12 month high of $1,353.00.

About Partners Group

Partners Group Holding AG engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes investments made in private from non-publicly traded companies.

