Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0911 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

PRMRF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.93. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.