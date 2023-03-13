Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.44

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.4375 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Paramount Global stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.55. 60,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,341. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $57.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Paramount Global by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,630,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,873,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,975,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,073,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,546,000.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

