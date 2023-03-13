PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PagerDuty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.91.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Price Performance

PagerDuty stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,438. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 0.91. PagerDuty has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $38.75.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 191,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $5,418,374.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,053,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 191,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $5,418,374.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,053,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $42,114.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,422.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 493,118 shares of company stock worth $14,084,633 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.