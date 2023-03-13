Owens & Minor (OMI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/10/2023 – Owens & Minor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/8/2023 – Owens & Minor had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Owens & Minor had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Owens & Minor had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OMI stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $13.46. 1,159,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.47. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $47.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Owens & Minor Inc alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.29%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.