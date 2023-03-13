Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.92

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.92 and last traded at C$18.74, with a volume of 154406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cormark raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.81%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.31, for a total value of C$65,366.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 561,644 shares in the company, valued at C$10,283,701.64. Insiders sold 36,070 shares of company stock worth $615,592 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

