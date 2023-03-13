Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.56. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 69.3% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 161,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 290.5% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

