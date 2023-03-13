ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 611,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 741,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,055.0 days.
ORIX Stock Performance
Shares of ORIX stock remained flat at $18.18 during trading hours on Monday. ORIX has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83.
About ORIX
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ORIX (ORXCF)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.