Orchid (OXT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.69 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $60.08 million and $2.69 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010527 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00031460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00036340 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00021694 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00225527 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,560.04 or 0.99913947 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

