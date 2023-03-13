Orbit Chain Price Reaches $0.10 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $64.33 million and $603,475.14 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.00423340 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,830.92 or 0.28614977 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

