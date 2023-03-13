Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.62 billion-$13.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.76 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $84.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average of $79.15. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Oracle by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,035,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $421,669,000 after purchasing an additional 209,156 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.