Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $104.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.06.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $84.93. 5,691,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,749,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.15.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

