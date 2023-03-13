Oppenheimer Downgrades Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) to Market Perform

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZEV. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $6.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightning eMotors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.
Lightning eMotors Stock Performance
Shares of ZEV stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.34. 8,628,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,372. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 million, a P/E ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.94. Lightning eMotors has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightning eMotors
Lightning eMotors Company Profile
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightning eMotors (ZEV)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.