Oppenheimer Downgrades Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) to Market Perform

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZEV. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $6.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightning eMotors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Lightning eMotors Stock Performance

Shares of ZEV stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.34. 8,628,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,372. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 million, a P/E ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.94. Lightning eMotors has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEV. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 157,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 70,024 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lightning eMotors by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 64,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

