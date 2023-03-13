Ontology Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $180.34 million and $18.39 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,595.94 or 0.07145158 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00072195 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00026963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00052573 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000274 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023668 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.