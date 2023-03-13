onsemi’s (ON) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

onsemi Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,162,069. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.74. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

onsemi declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

