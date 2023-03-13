onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in onsemi by 2.2% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in onsemi by 1.0% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in onsemi by 7.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in onsemi by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

onsemi Stock Performance

ON stock opened at $78.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.74. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $87.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.73.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

onsemi declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

