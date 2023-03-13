ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Wedbush

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.13.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $8.12. 35,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,226. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $256.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.23. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Jonathan Segal bought 5,721 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $35,470.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,212,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,114,548.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STKS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 817,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 318,025 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 649,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 197,608 shares during the period. JCP Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 631,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 58,877 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.