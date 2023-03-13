Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jonestrading

Research analysts at Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s previous close.

OMGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Omega Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Omega Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Omega Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $301.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07.

Insider Activity

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.02). Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,951.83% and a negative return on equity of 71.03%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omega Therapeutics news, Director Richard A. Young sold 20,000 shares of Omega Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 764,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 764,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Flagship Pioneering Inc. purchased 3,323,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $19,208,731.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,508,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,400,245.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omega Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMGA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,118 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.