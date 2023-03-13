Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.50

Shares of Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$85.50 and last traded at C$85.00, with a volume of 982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$83.00.

Olympia Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$204.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.78.

Olympia Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

