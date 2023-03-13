Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Trading Down 11.1%

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.27. Approximately 127,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 169,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $634.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 747,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.