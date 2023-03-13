OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.72

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 299027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.91.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $134.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

Institutional Trading of OceanFirst Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

