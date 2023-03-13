OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAXW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAXW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OCA Acquisition Trading Up 11.2 %

OCA Acquisition stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. OCA Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.23.

