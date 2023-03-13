NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Positive” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their positive rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $265.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.14.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.06. 25,703,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,604,527. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $565.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.15.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank raised its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.