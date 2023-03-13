Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2023

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS MRVFF remained flat at $0.98 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing innovative therapeutic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business. The Commercial Business segment includes Blexten, Cambia, the canadian business for Resultz and Suvexx, and mature assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.