Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) Short Interest Update

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.

OTCMKTS MRVFF remained flat at $0.98 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing innovative therapeutic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business. The Commercial Business segment includes Blexten, Cambia, the canadian business for Resultz and Suvexx, and mature assets.

