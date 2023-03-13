Nuvei’s (NVEI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.
NVEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised Nuvei from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nuvei from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Nuvei from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.57.
Nuvei Price Performance
Nuvei stock opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.90. Nuvei has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $79.13.
Institutional Trading of Nuvei
About Nuvei
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.
