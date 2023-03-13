Nuvei’s (NVEI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

NVEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised Nuvei from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nuvei from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Nuvei from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.57.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Price Performance

Nuvei stock opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.90. Nuvei has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $79.13.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

About Nuvei

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 242,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 64,134 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 1,958.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.