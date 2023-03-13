Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvei currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.57.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.90. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Nuvei by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Nuvei by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Nuvei by 3,921.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 811,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after acquiring an additional 791,071 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,398,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after buying an additional 533,047 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,335,000. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

