Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvei currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.57.
NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.90. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13.
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.
