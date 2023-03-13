Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NVEI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nuvei from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $79.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 96.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuvei Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.