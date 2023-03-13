Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NIM opened at $9.18 on Monday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

