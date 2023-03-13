Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NXN stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $13.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

