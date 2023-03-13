Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

JMM stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.