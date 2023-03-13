Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

