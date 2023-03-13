Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
